SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL

Lil’ Knights Camp

Week one results

NBA LEAGUE

Cavaliers 31

Thunder 26

Cavaliers highlights: Chase Williams scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had a steal; Jackson Pait had six points, three assists and a steal; Tylik McCall had four points and three rebounds; Ty Allen had three rebounds and two points; Megan Pait had two points, an assist and a rebound.

Thunder highlights: Hexekiah Blanks scored 14 points and had threesteals and two rebounds; Aaron Lewis scored eight points and had an assist; Britt Sasser scored six points and had three rebounds; Connor Monroe scored two points and had a rebound; Hunter Hester had one point and a rebound; Kaden Richardson had hree rebounds; Gavin Smith had a rebound; Bryant Ortiz Aguilar had a rebound.

Rockets 35

Lakers 34

Rockets highlights: Jaquan Lesane scored 12 points, had for steals, one assist and one rebound; Jordan Hester scored 11 points with three steals and two rebounds; Walter Baelon scored eight points and had five assists and four rebounds; Aubrey Schwabble scored four points; Johnathan Oriz Hernandez had an assist; Kendall Lesane had two rebounds; Jonah Bryan had a rebound.

Lakers highlights: Landon Stanley scored 16 points with two assists, two steals and eight rebounds; Cade Allen scored 10 points with three assists, two steals and three rebounds; Blaine Pope had four points and a rebound; Caleb Clark had four points; Jaylen Smith had three rebounds; Isaiah Mainor had a rebound; Riley McIntyre had a rebound; Omarion Brown had a rebound.

COLLEGE LEAGUE

Duke 4

UNC 0

Duke highlights: Tyler Thurman scored two points; Ellie Kinlaw scored two points.

N.C. State 12

Wake Forest 4

N.C. State highlights: Corben Chadwick scored four points; Brooks Carroll scored four points; Gregory O’Neal scored four points.

Wake Forest highlights: Jude Culbreath scored two points; Austin McClenney scored two points.