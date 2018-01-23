Team Butler/Smith take coon crown

DUBLIN — There are a few less coons in the area and a local family received some much-needed financial assistance last weekend when the Eastern chapter of the Dead Deer Society, known as the Britt Bear Company, held its first-ever Battle of the Carolinas Charity Coon Hunt.

The event allowed coon hunters to to use their own land, but registration and weigh-ins were held at the park in Dublin on Sunday.

From among those competing, the winners were Team Butler/Smith — comprised of Gibb Butler and Brian Smith — took the top prizes by bringing in a total of five coons with a combined weight of 56.4 pounds. They also took home the prize for bagging the largest coon, weighing in at 12.2 pounds.

“Congratulations to Team Butler/Smith for taking home the first-place trophies,” said Johnathan Britt, who operates the Britt Bear Company.

The event was a fundraiser to benefit the family of Cody Clark, who is battling a severe medical issue.

The Britt Bear Company is only 18 months old in the region, but Britt said they plan to become a big part of the local area.

“We are here to stay … and look forward to doing many more events in Bladen County and its surrounding areas,” he said. “Dead Deer Society and Britt Bear Company would like to thank everybody who came out to participate and support this event.”

Bitt also wanted to give thanks to those who helped support the event — Sportsmen’s Guide, Nunn Better Dog Food Company, Dole Foods, TheGreatOutdoors.com, Leinwands, Big Blue Store, IGA in Dublin, Cape Fear ATV and MX Park, Bladen Office Supply, Marsh Road Lumber Company the Bladen Journal.

“Additionally, we would like to invite the other businesses in the area to support us in future events,” Britt added.

W. Curt Vincent

