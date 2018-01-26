Trio lifts Lady Eagles to conference win

CERRO GORDO — Balanced scoring from East Bladen’s three-headed attack of Ja’Tyra Moore Peterson, Patience Ward and Erica McKoy proved to be the difference Thursday as the Lady Eagles knocked off West Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference tilt, 66-51.

East Bladen improved to 16-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference.

The Lady Eagles battled to an 18-14 edge in the first quarter and had their hands full throughout the second stanza as the Lady Vikings nipped the visitors by a 13-11 margin to cut the deficit in half at 29-27 by halftime.

East Bladen’s defense ratcheted up in the second half and the Lady Eagles traveled the third quarter on a 16-8 burst that opened a 45-35 lead going into the fourth frame.

The East Bladen offense exploded for 21 points down the stretch and helped seal the 15-point victory.

Moore-Peterson, McKoy and Ward each dropped in 19 points for East Bladen.

The Lady Eagles will play at Fairmont on Friday at 6 p.m. in a conference game.