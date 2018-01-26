Brownlee, Vikings drop Eagles, 84-67

CERRO GORDO — The Eagles had no answer for West Columbus’ Jake Brownlee, who lit up the scoreboard for 44 points Thursday and led the Vikings to an 84-67 Three Rivers Conference win over visiting East Bladen.

The loss drops the Eagles to 4-13 overall, 2-10 in the conference.

Brownlee alone outscored East Bladen by an 18-14 margin in the first quarter, but West Columbus added seven more points to open a 25-14 advantage going into the second stanza, despite 10 points from Sincere Smith.

Messiah Leach drained a pair of three-pointers before halftime, fueling a 24-14 burst by the Eagles that cut the deficit to 39-38 by the intermission.

Brownlee all but took over again after halftime, dropping in nine points to help West Columbus’ 26-15 run in the third quarter that opened a 65-53 advantage going into the fourth frame.

East Bladen tried to rally, getting six points from Bryon Bowen and a three-pointer each from Raeshoid Pone and Deondra Newkirk, but the Vikings cruised to the 17-point win.

Smith led the Eagles with 23 points, while Leach followed with 17 points behind a trio of three-pointers.

East Bladen travels to face Fairmont on Friday at 8 p.m. in a conference tilt.