Lady Eagles upend Fairmont, 62-42

FAIRMONT — After a slow defensive start, the Lady Eagles flew to their 13th straight win on Friday, a 62-42 thrashing of Fairmont in a Three Rivers Conference tilt.

East Bladen is now 17-1 overall and 12-1 in the conference.

“We didn’t play great defense in the first half at all and we can’t come out of the gate like that,” Lady Eagles coach Patty Evers said. “I’m happy with our offense, but we have to improve on defense.

“We are just taking it one game at a time and enjoying toe season,” she added.

The East Bladen offense was fueled the trio of Erica McKoy, Patience Ward and Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson — each of whom scored in double figures. McKoy had 12 points along with seven rebounds and four steals; Ward scored 14 points with nine rebounds and three steals; Moore-Peterson contributed 15 points with nine assists.

Ashley Hardin added nine points and nine rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

East Bladen will travel to face St. Pauls in a conference game Tuesday at 6 p.m.