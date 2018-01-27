Eagles topped by Fairmont

FAIRMONT –The Golden Tornadoes raced out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 78-53 Three Rivers Conference win over visiting East Bladen on Friday.

The loss drops the Eagles to 4-14 overall, 2-11 in the conference.

Fairmont went on a 23-12 run through the first quarter, despite a pair of three-pointers by East Bladen’s Adonis Avery and one from Sincere Smith.

The two teams nearly traded points in the second stanza, as Deondre Newkirk, Messiah Leach and Avery each dropped in a three-point shot for the Eagles. But Fairmont took a 16-12 advantage and carried a 39-24 lead into halftime.

Avery drained his fourth three-pointer of the game in the third quarter and Smith contributed six points for East Bladen, but the Golden Tornadoes used a 25-21 quarter to improve the lead to 64-45.

In the fourth quarter, Fairmont outscored the visitors by a 15-8 margin to seal the win.

Avery led east Bladen with 16 points behind his four bombs, while Smith scored 13 and Newkirk had nine.

The Eagles will travel to face St. Pauls in a conference game Tuesday at 8 p.m.