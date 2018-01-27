Whiteville drops the Knights, 85-65

WHITEVILLE –Visiting West Bladen pestered the Wolfpack for three quarters on Friday, but a 31-point outburst by the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter sealed an 85-65 Three Rivers Conference win.

The Knights fell to 4-15 overall, 1-11 in the conference.

West Bladen opened the game with a 12-10 run through the first quarter, thanks to a couple of three-pointers by Keshawn Lewis and four points from Jonathan Robinson.

But Whiteville outscored the visitors by a 24-16 margin in the second stanza and took a 34-28 advantage into halftime. The Knights fired in five three-pointers in the second quarter — Trenton Lyons drained a pair of long-range shots, while Gerardo Reyes, Shyron Adams and Jaheim Lesane each hit one.

West Bladen stayed right with the Wolfpack through the third quarter, as Lewis scored five points, Robinson added four and Jimmy Williams canned a three-pointer. But Whiteville earned a 20-17 advantage to extend the lead to 54-45.

The Knights ran out of defensive answers down the stretch, as the Wolfpack outscored the visitors 31-20 and sealed the 20-point win. Kerron Washington buried a pair of three-pointers while Lesane and Adams each hit another long-range bomb for West.

Lewis led the Knights with 13 points, while Lesane scored 11 and Adams added 10.

West Bladen will travel to Cerro Gordo on Tuesday for a conference game with West Columbus at 8 p.m.