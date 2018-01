ELIZABETHTOWN — Caleb Strait, a senior lineman for the East Bladen Eagles football team was named to the first team of the first-ever 910Preps team by The Fayetteville Observer.

Strait was a two-way player for the Eagles this past season, anchoring the East Bladen line on both sides of the ball.

He also played in the annual Battle of the Carolinas Shrine Bowl for senior all-stars from North Carolina and South Carolina, helping the Tarheels to their third straight win in the series.