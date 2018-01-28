Lil’ Knights Basketball League results

YOUTH BASKETBALL

***

Lil’ Knights Basketball League

West Bladen High

***

NBA LEAGUE

Saturday’s results

***

Cavaliers 34

Lakers 12

***

Cavaliers highlights: Hezekiah Blanks scored 15 points with seven steals, two assists and two rebounds; Connor Monroe scored six points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal; Aaron Lewis scored five points; Kallie Bass scored two points with three rebounds and a steal; Bryant Otiz Aguilar scored two points with two steals; Britt Sasser scored two points with two rebounds; Kaden Richardson had two steals.

Lakers highlights: Landon Stanley scored seven points with two rebounds; Blaine Pope scored four points with three rebounds; Cade Allen scored one point; Riley McIntyre had a rebound; Isaiah Mainor had a steal; Omarion Brown had a steal.

***

Rockets 29

Thunder 22

***

Rockets highlights: Walter Baelon scored 12 points with tree rebounds, three assists and a steal; Jordan Hester scored eight points with four rebounds and a steal; Jaquan Lesane scored five points with a rebound and a steal; Kendall Lesane scored two points with a rebound; Jonathan Ortiz Hernandez scored two points; Joseline Abreau Lezama had a rebound.

Thunder highlights: Jackson Britt scored eight points with three rebounds, a steal and an assist; Tylik McCall scored eight points with three rebounds; Megan Pait scored six points with two rebounds and an assist; Jack Combs had two rebounds and two steals; Ty Allen had a rebound.

*****

COLLEGE LEAGUE

Saturday’s results

***

North Carolina 14

N.C. State 0

***

UNC highlights: Karlee Gause scored 12 points; Jeremiah Bryan scored two points.

N.C. State highlights: None.

***

Duke 10

Wake Forest 4

***

Duke highlights: Tyler Thurman scored four points; Brody Rhodes scored four points; Cooper Mills scored two points.

Wake Forest highlights: Jude Culbreath scored four points.