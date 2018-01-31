Short-staffed Lady Knights fall, 60-36

CERRO GORDO — West Columbus got out of the gate quickly Tuesday and went on to knock off an undermanned visiting West Bladen in a Three Rivers Conference game, 60-36.

The Lady Knights fell to 5-13 overall, 3-10 in the conference.

Both teams hit the floor firing up shots and lit up the scoreboard for 40 points, but the Lady Vikings got the better of things and took a 22-18 lead into the second quarter. West Bladen got a pair of three-pointers from both Chasitty Lacey and Seniah Johnson, and a solo bomb from Lexie Corrothers in the period.

West Columbus pulled away in the second stanza with a 16-3 explosion through the period. Only a trio of free throws went on the board for the lady Knights as they went into halftime trailing by a 38-21 margin.

With injuries and illness keeping coach Brian McCleney from using much of his bench, the Lady Knights were running on fumes in the second half. A 14-8 run through the third quarter by the Lady Vikings extended their lead to 52-29 going into the fourth frame. Johnson hit a three-pointer for West Bladen in the quarter.

West Columbus sealed the win with an 8-7 verdict down the stretch.

“We played hard, but still undermanned,” McCleney said. “Lexi Corrothers was able to play some, but we had to send Carley Dawson home sick — we had players having to play out of position which caused us not being able to groove on offense or defense.”

The Lady Knights were led by Patience Parker with 11 points, while Johnson finished with nine points on three three-pointers and Lacey added eight points on two three-pointers.

West Bladen will host West Columbus in a conference game Wednesday at 6 p.m.