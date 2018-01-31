Paul R. Brown falls to Thomas Academy in OT, 53-50

EAST ARCADIA — After battling to a 42-42 knot in regulation, Thomas Academy outscored Paul R. Brown in overtime by an 11-8 margin to earn a 53-50 win.

The Bulldogs fell to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference. They will face Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw on Saturday at 3 p.m. — a win would give Paul R. Brown a tie for the conference crown.

Neither team shot the ball well in the first quarter, but the Eagles managed to take a 9-8 lead into the second quarter.

That trend continued into the next period, as Thomas Academy used a 7-6 advantage to carry a 16-14 advantage into the intermission.

“We shot awful in that first half,” Bulldogs coach Ken Cross said. “But so did they, so we were still in it.”

The two teams went back and forth through the third quarter, but Paul R. Brown outscored the Eagles by a 12-10 margin and tied the game up at 26-26 going into the fourth frame.

The offenses for both teams heated up down the stretch, but neither could open a sizable lead. The Eagles and Bulldogs tied 16-16 in the quarter to finish regulation knotted up.

In overtime, Thomas Academy sealed the win with an 11-8 advantage.

“They had a player hit two big three-pointers — one in the fourth quarter and one in overtime — where he spun, shot and … zing!” Cross said. “But we shot awful the whole game.”

Cross pointed to a 19-for-74 stat shooting from the field, including 2-for-21 from three-point range — 26 percent overall.

Marvin Lacewell led the Bulldogs with 17 points and grabbed six rebounds; Zarian Brown scored 13 points with seven rebounds; T.J. Smith scored 11 points with two three-pointers.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.