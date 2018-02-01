Knights fall to Vikings

DUBLIN — Despite getting three players into double figures, West Bladen had no real answer for Jake Brownlee again. The senior big man led visiting West Columbus past the Knights, 81-58, in a Three Rivers Conference tilt.

The loss drops West Bladen to 4-16 overall, 1-13 in the conference.

The Vikings ran off with an 18-7 first-quarter run, then used a 17-4 burst in the second quarter to take a 41-21 into the intermission. Brownless tallied 22 points in the half.

West Bladen opened the second half with an 8-0 run behind three-pointers by Shyron Adams and Kerron Washington, but West Columbus went on a 12-0 burst and took a 60-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

The visitors used a 21-15 advantage down the stretch to seal the win.

Tyre Boykin and Jonathan Robinson each scored 12 points for the Knights; Jimmy Williams scored 10 points.

West Bladen will host St. Pauls on Friday at 8 p.m. in a conference game.