Second half dooms Lady Knights

DUBLIN — The Lady Knights gave it all they had for a half, but fatigue and foul trouble began to wear them down as visiting St. Pauls used a big third quarter to run off with a 59-26 Three Rivers Conference win on Friday.

West Bladen falls to 5-15 overall, 3-12 in the conference.

The Lady Knights got a three-pointer from Seniah Johnson to help open a 9-7 edge after the first quarter of play, and that lead went to 13-7 when West Bladen opened the second stanza with a quick four points.

But the Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-0 spurt to knot the game at 13-13 before West Bladen opened leads of 16-13 and 18-15. St. Pauls, however, finished the half on a 6-0 run and took a 21-18 advantage into halftime.

That momentum continued for the visitors, as the Lady Bulldogs exploded for a 23-5 burst through the third quarter and opened a 44-23 lead going into the fourth frame.

St. Pauls completed a 38-8 run through the second half with a 15-3 advantage in the final eight minutes of play to seal the 33-point win.

“Just not enough bodies to find any groove we once had,” West Bladen coach Brian McCleney said.

Johnson led the lady Knights with five points, all in the first quarter, while Patience Parker had four points and three steals; Chasitty Lacey had four points and five rebounds; Nyasia Ellison grabbed five boards; and Conner Brisson had four rebounds.

West Bladen will go on the road Tuesday to Tabor City for a conference game with South Columbus at 6 p.m.