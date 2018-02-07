Knights nip South Columbus for second straight ‘W’

TABOR CITY — A trio of Knights scored in double figures Tuesday to lead visiting West Bladen to its second straight Three Rivers Conference win, this one a 56-52 verdict over South Columbus.

The Knights improved to 6-17 overall and 3-13 in the conference.

Balanced scoring allowed West Bladen to go on a 19-10 run through the first quarter, with Shyron Adams burying a three-pointer and Tyre Boykin getting four points in the period.

The Stallions answered in the second stanza with a 15-8 burst that whittled the Knights’ lead to just 27-25 by halftime. A majority of West Bladen’s points in the quarter came at the free throw line, where Jonathan Robinson was 5-for-6.

In the third quarter, Jimmy Williams and Gerardo Reyes each drained a three-pointer for the Knights, and West Bladen extended the lead to 38-33 after an 11-8 run through the period.

A trio of three-pointers by the Knights — two by Williams and another by Reyes — helped the visitors fight off a South Columbus comeback try. West Bladen got nipped in the quarter, 19-18, but sealed the win with free throws by Adams, Boykin and Drew Harris.

Scoring honors for the Knights went to Williams with 16, while Reyes and Robinson each scored 11.

West Bladen will host Fairmont in a conference game Wednesday at 8 p.m.