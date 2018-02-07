South Rob whips East Bladen, 77-67

ELIZABETHTOWN — South Robeson put four players in double figures Tuesday to lead the visiting Mustangs past East Bladen in a Three Rivers Conference tilt, 77-67.

The Eagles fell to 5-17 overall, 3-14 in the conference.

The Eagles kept things close through the first quarter, with Messiah leach draining a pair of three-pointers, but the Mustangs carried a 17-15 edge into the second stanza.

South Robeson opened things up in the quarter, outscoring East Bladen by a 19-14 margin for a 36-29 lead at the intermission.

The Eagles, always a second-half threat for a rally, began cutting into the deficit in the third quarter. Sincere Smith dropped in eight points and Reashoid Pone canned a three-pointer to lead East Bladen, but South Robeson fought off the comeback try to win the quarter, 25-20, and take a 60-49 advantage into the fourth frame.

The two teams all but traded points down the stretch, with the Eagles claiming an 18-17 edge but the Mustangs sealing the 10-point win.

Smith led East Bladen with 24 points, while Leach scored 17 points with two three-pointers and Deondre Newkirk getting 10.

The Eagles will host West Bladen in the conference’s regular-season finale on Friday at 8 p.m.