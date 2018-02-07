Lady Knights knock off South Columbus

TABOR CITY — With the Lady Knights getting closer to full strength after two weeks of flu and injury, West Bladen went on the road Tuesday and earned a 43-30 Three Rivers Conference win over South Columbus to snap a four-game skein.

The win improved the Lady Knights to 6-15 overall, 4-12 in the conference.

“It was good to have Lexie Corrothers back,” said West Bladen coach Brian McCleney.

Corrothers helped the Lady Knights open the game with a 17-11 run through the first quarter with a pair of baskets. Seniah Johnson fueled the spurt with a pair of three-pointers for West Bladen.

Elizabeth Allbright canned a pair of buckets in the second stanza to lead the Lady Knights to an 8-6 quarter verdict and a 25-17 advantage going into halftime.

The Lady Stallions couldn’t cut into the deficit in the second half, as the two teams traded seven points each and West Bladen carried a 32-24 lead into the fourth frame.

Chasitty Lacey drilled a three-pointer for the Lady Knights down the stretch and the visitors used six free throws in the period — three each from Patience Parker and Conner Brisson — to seal up the 13-point win.

“We played well and got contributions from everyone,” McCleney said. “Seniah played a good defensive game and Patience did great controlling things.”

Parker led West Bladen with nine points, while Johnson added eight points and Corrothers contributed eight points. Lacey had seven points with a three-pointer.

West Bladen will travel to face East Bladen on Friday in the conference’s regular-season finale at 6 p.m.