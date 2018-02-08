Fairmont whips West, 91-57

DUBLIN — Fairmont stormed out to a 26-8 lead in the game’s first eight minutes, and the visitors went on to post a 91-57 Three Rivers Conference win on Wednesday over West Bladen.

The Knights fell to 6-17 overall, 3-14 in the conference.

Training by 22 going into the second stanza, West Bladen found some offense behind six points from Tyre Boykin and four from Shyron Adams. But the Golden Tornadoes still managed to outscore the Knights by a 24-19 margin and carry a 52-27 advantage into halftime.

West Bladen got three-pointers from Kerron Washington, Jimmy Williams and Jonathan Robinson in the third quarter, but the visitors used a 22-13 run through the period to open a 74-40 lead going into the fourth frame.

The Knights got a three-pointer from Eddie Perez-Ortiz down the stretch and six points from Boykin, but Fairmont sealed the win when the two teams traded 17 points.

Boykin led West Bladen with 15 points.

The Knights will travel to East Bladen on Friday for the conference’s regular-season finale at 8 p.m.