Conference tournament brackets almost set

With the Three Rivers Conference basketball tournament looming, the bottom four teams in the boys and girls brackets — which includes West Bladen girls, East Bladen boys and West Bladen boys — will compete in play-in games on Saturday.

The final standings, and therefore the play-in matchups, will be determined after Friday’s regular-season finales.

The winners of the play-in games will advance to the main portion of the conference tournament starting Monday. All first-round games will be played at the school of the higher seed; semifinal and championship games will be played at east Bladen High.