South Robeson ends Eagles’ season, 60-44

ROWLAND — South Robeson jumped out to lead in the first quarter Saturday and never looked back for a 60-44 win over visiting East Bladen in the Three Rivers Conference tournament play-in game.

The loss ends the Eagles’ season at 5-19.

Adonis Avery dropped in a three-pointer for the visitors, but the Mustangs used an 18-9 run through the first quarter to open a lead they would not relinquish.

East Bladen got a three-pointer from Reashoid Pone and Sincere Smith canned five points in the second stanza, but South Robeson used a 10-9 edge in the quarter to carry a 28-18 lead into the intermission.

The Eagles tried to mount a rally in the third quarter, as Smith drained a three-pointer and added a basket and three free throws in the period. Pone bombed in another three-pointer to help the visitors’ 16-14 edge in the quarter to pull within 42-34 going into the fourth frame.

South Robeson finished the game with an 18-10 run through the period to seal the win. Pierce Melvin drained a three-pointer for the Eagles in the period.

Smith led East Bladen with 15 points and Pone scored 10 points.