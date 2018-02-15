Big runs lift Lady Eagles to semifinal win

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lady Eagles stormed out of the gates quickly Wednesday, built a big lead and cruised to a 68-46 win over visiting East Columbus in the semifinals of the Three Rivers Conference.

In winning its 20th straight game, East Bladen improved to 24-1 and moved into the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Eagles opened the game with a 14-0 run behind three-pointers from Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson and Shardajah Brown, then finished the first quarter with a 6-4 advantage that gave East Bladen a 20-4 lead.

The Lady Gators started the second stanza with an 8-0 burst, but the Lady Eagles responded to finish the half on a 16-9 spurt to take a 36-21 lead into the intermission.

The Lady Eagles kept their foot on the gas, opening the second half with a 17-11 run through the third quarter to increase the lead to 53-32 going into the fourth frame.

That lead reached its peak early in the period when East Bladen went on an 11-0 run and extended the gap to 64-32. But East Columbus finished the game against the Lady Eagles’ bench with a 14-4 burst that was too little, too late.

“We’re happy to be in the championship game again,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers.

Patience Ward led the Lady Eagles with 23 points along with eight rebounds and six steals; Erica McKoy scored 14 points and had five rebounds with four assists; Moore-Peterson had 12 points with five rebounds and five assists; Brown had seven points and seven rebounds.