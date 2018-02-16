Lady Eagles in title game today

ELIZABETHTOWN — It’s time to turn out for your Lady Eagles.

east Bladen, 24-1, will face West Columbus, 14-13, on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Three Rivers Conference girls basketball tournament title game at East Bladen High.

The Lady Eagles reached the title game with a 74-50 win over South Robeson and a 68-46 semifinal win over East Columbus; the Lady Vikings reached the championship with a 39-34 win over Whiteville, then a stunning 48-44 upset of Red Springs in the semifinals.

East Bladen has defeated West Columbus twice during the regular season, 52-30 and 66-51.

Tickets are $6; concessions available.