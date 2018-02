DUBLIN — West Bladen High School senior Cierra Byrd and sophomore Autumn Brisson took first place at the N.C. Beta Club Convention in Greensboro on Feb. 2-3. Byrd won in the Sculpture/Recycled Art category; Brisson won in the Fiber Arts category. The two students will represent North Carolina, Bladen County and West Bladen at the National Beta Club Convention.

