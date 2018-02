During the North Carolina Jr. Beta Convention on Feb. 5-6 in Greensboro, the following Bladen County students were elected state officers: Cate DeVane from Clarkton School of Discovery as state secretary; Lainey Autry from Bladenboro Middle School as state chaplain; and Ashtyn Fell from Emereau:Bladen as state reporter.

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Beta.jpg