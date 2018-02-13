BCC seals its time capsule

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has sealed 50 years of history in a time capsule ceremony that culminated a year of celebratory events.

“The college was chartered in 1967,” remarked President William Findt. “In 2017, the campus enjoyed numerous activities that celebrated fifty years of changing lives for students across our county and region. It was appropriate that the finale event should be preserving the history of the college with a time capsule.”

When the capsule is opened in 2067, many of the items encased in the capsule will be 100 years old. A copy of the minutes from the very first board of trustees meeting, yearbooks with student, faculty, and staff photos, an engraved ashtray, a Pepsi from 1967, and a personalized hair comb will amuse the beholder.

“We collected items for the capsule throughout the year in 2017,” stated coordinator for the 50th anniversary celebration, Cathy Kinlaw. “There are vintage items such as Life magazines from the 1960s, as well as current documentation about the college. It will be an intriguing surprise for those who open the capsule.”