West Bladen student wins BCC award

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College Career and College Promise Program student Kyle Gause recently won the BCC 2018 Academic Excellence Award.

Gause, a West Bladen High School senior, will graduate from BCC with an associate’s degree in arts and science in May. He will attend North Carolina State University in the fall as a junior.

“My goal is to advance into the N.C. State College of Engineering and study computer science,” stated Gause. “Eventually, I would like to work on a doctorate degree and teach computer science.”

Students who receive the BCC Academic Excellence Award must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and demonstrate leadership, focus, and motivation in their studies.”

The BCC CCPP gives talented high school students the opportunity to earn transferable college credits while still in high school.

Gause is appreciative of the opportunity.

“BCC has opened the door to my college career,” he said. “The environment and course work have helped prepare me for the university experience.”

Gause is the son of Jamie and Dalina Gause of Bladenboro.

