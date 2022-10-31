Old Man is elated to be in the paper this week! He is a 10-12-year-old hound mix who is looking for a family to spend his senior years with. They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but Old Man is ready to learn how to be your best friend! He looks to be a basset hound mix which is good news for all prospective pet parents as basset hounds are famously good-tempered with other pets and children.

For more information on how to adopt Old Man, call the Bladen County Animal Shelter at 910-862-6918 or visit their Facebook page.