LUMBERTON — A former Miss North Carolina, an American Idol semi-finalist and an X-Factor Top 40 contender will be among those taking the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater stage in this year’s production of the 11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show.

This year’s installment will begin on Dec. 9 and run for two consecutive weekends.

The annual holiday musical revue is “ideal for the entire family” and features regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. The show includes the staged dancing of the “Civettes” — The Civic Center’s version of the Rockettes — as well as “exhilarating” performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.

This year’s show features former Miss North Carolina Rebekah Revels Lowry, X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler and American Idol semi-finalist Dontrell Briggs, as well as Chad Barnes and Addison Long.

The theater will be decorated for Christmas, and there will be appearances by Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Due to popular demand, an extra weekend of performances has been added to this year’s edition of what has become the region’s “go-to” Christmas show.

A Robeson County Christmas Show performances will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8-10, Dec. 16-17 with matinee shows scheduled at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors ages 60 and up and military, and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash between the hours of 1 and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.

About the Civic Center

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visual experience. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut St. in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com

The historic theater is located along Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater.