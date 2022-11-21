Display window at the plaza at 129 W. Broad Street in downtown Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown — As we move toward the end of November, Elizabethtown is decorating for Christmas!

The snowflakes have been attached to the light poles lining the roads through town, and the windows of the shops downtown are aglow with sparkling colors and beloved Christmas characters.

This Christmas is special for the county seat as it prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year. In accordance, the holiday season is going to be filled with festivities that could fill even the most cynical scrooge with cheer.

