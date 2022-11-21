Delicious desserts certainly are the cornerstones of the holiday season. This is a time of year to indulge a little more, with cookies in break rooms at places of employment and cakes on the tables at family gatherings.

Decadent and mouth-watering, cheesecake is a dessert table staple. Everyone has a favorite cheesecake variety, and bakeries fill their display cases with plain or fruit-topped cheesecake offerings. Although making a cheesecake is a labor of love, the results often are well worth the effort.

This recipe for “Amaretti Cheesecake” from “Cooking Light: Dinner’s Ready” (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors utilizes a slow cooker to help make this cheesecake perfection.

Amaretti Cheesecake

Serves 10

Crust:

2/3 cup amaretti cookie crumbs (about 16 cookies)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon sugar

Cooking spray

Filling:

2 (8-ounce) blocks fat-free cream cheese, softened and divided

1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

3/4 teaspoon almond extract

Raspberries, optional

1. To prepare crust, combine the first three ingredients, tossing with a fork until moist and crumbly. Gently press mixture into the bottom of a 7-inch springform pan coating with cooking spray.

2. To prepare filling, beat 1 block fat-free cream cheese and 1/3-less-fat cream cheese with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add remaining 1 block fat-free cream cheese; beat until blended. Add 2/3 cup sugar and flour; beat well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in almond extract. Pour batter over crust in pan.

3. Pour 1 cup hot water into bottom of a 5-quart slow cooker. Place a rack in slow cooker (rack should be taller than water level). Place pan on rack. Place several layers of paper towels over slow cooker insert. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours, or until center of cheesecake barely moves when pan is touched. Remove lid from slow cooker; turn off heat, and run a knife around outside edge. Let cheesecake stand in slow cooker 1 hour. remove cheesecake from slow cooker. Cool to room temperature in pan on a wire rack. Cover and chill at least 6 hours. Cut into wedges. Garnish with raspberries, if desired.

Source: Metro