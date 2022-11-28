PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Music Department is celebrating the gift of music with the 14th Holiday Extravaganza, an annual concert event to raise money for music scholarships.

The concert will be held on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Givens Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults, UNCP faculty/staff/alumni are $10, and $5 for students. For group pricing, call the GPAC Box Office. Proceeds from the concert help to supplement students’ musical education by raising money for music scholarships.

“We hope this year’s concert will be bigger and better than ever,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “It’s been a favorite of many of our patrons, and we’re looking forward to a post-Covid audience and a more robust experience. This concert truly is a gift to our audience.”

The Holiday Extravaganza showcases the university’s faculty, staff, and student musicians, performing cherished holiday classics. This family-friendly event also features a sing-along of well-known Christmas carols.

“Music is one of the best gifts one can give, and this concert is a celebration of the holidays and a chance to give back,” said Bass.

The Extravaganza will mark the end of the first half of the GPAC’s 2022-23 season.

The next leg of the season is expected to be “spectacular.”

“We’ll start off with “Forever Young” on Jan. 20,” Bass said. “This is a musical review of pop song hits from the 60s through today and a week later we’ll host the National Ukraine Symphony on Jan. 25.”

“Forever Young” follows a group of friends as they discover the greatest musical hits of our time. Set in a suburban basement, the cast drops the needle on the record and takes a trip down memory lane. The show features the music of Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crowes, Bon Jovi and more.

Established in 1902, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine has collaborated with many of the world’s great composers and musicians. The orchestra regularly performs at top international festivals and has released acclaimed recordings on major labels including Naxos and Brilliant Classics. Since 2018, the orchestra has been collaborating with the renowned Ukrainian-American conductor Theodore Kuchar, who served previously as artistic director and principal conductor and is now its main guest conductor.

Other upcoming shows in 2023 include “Legally Blonde,” and “Chicago,” as well as the Dublin Irish Dance, featuring stars from River Dance.

For tickets, group sales, and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.