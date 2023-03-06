Bladen County’s ties to Scotland and Ireland give the perfect excuse to celebrate responsibly

Barrowburn, shown above, delighted attendees at the first event of the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown year-long celebration.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year and it’s a perfect occasion to celebrate Bladen County’s connection to the green hills of Ireland and Scotland.

There’s a reason Terri Dennison with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce arranged for Barrowburn, a band based in Raleigh that plays Celtic music, to play at the Founders’ Day event on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, given Bladen’s proximity to Scotland County, the first European settlers in the area were Highlanders. Their influence can be seen in the name of the county, as well as in the names of towns within it, such as Dublin.

It’s likely that North Carolina contains the greatest amount of descendants from Highland Scots due to North Carolina’s royal governor, Gabriel Johnson. In 1739, Johnson, a native Scotsman himself, encouraged 360 Highlanders to settle in North Carolina, providing them with a 10-year tax exemption if they did so. This was five years after Bladen County was founded in 1734.

When the Highland Scots migrated to America, North Carolina was a more popular place to settle than any of the other colonies.

Johnson continued the campaign to attract more Highlanders, making similar offers as many in Scotland experienced difficulties paying increasing land rents. The Highland evictions’ economic toll on many Scots also gave encouragement to seek a life elsewhere. Political reasons were also at play as the English defeated Scotland in the Battle of Culloden in 1745.

Exact numbers remain unknown, but records reveal that a large number of Highland Scots migrated to North Carolina during the colonial period. Most who came arrived in Wilmington. Knowing that the Lower Cape Fear region had largely been settled, the Highlanders arrived with land grants from the government which would allow them to settle in the Upper region of the Cape Fear.

By 1754, merchants from Wilmington had settled an interior town on the Cape Fear River called Cross Creek, enticing many Highlanders to reside near the small creeks that flowed into the river. The Highland settlements in this area were numerous during the eighteenth century, and evidence of them can be seen today in counties such as Anson, Bladen, Moore, Cumberland, Richland, Scotland, and Robeson, all of which were, at the time the Highlanders began building their lives in North Carolina, all a part of Bladen County, “the Mother of Counties.”

Bladen County’s connection to the Irish comes in the form of its namesake, Martin Bladen. Born in Yorkshire, England, Martin Bladen’s ancestors reportedly had connections to Ireland. William Bladen, who served as mayor of Dublin, Ireland in 1647, is believed to be the ancestor of Martin Bladen. He was also a Privy Councillor in Ireland.

So remember the area’s history of European settlement if you decide to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day, and perhaps consider having a Guinness in honor of the Celtic and Scottish influence in Bladen County.