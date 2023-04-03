I am unconscionably late with this article.

It was one of those things that got buried in one of my multiple email addresses and forgotten despite several reminders.

Basically, I am admitting in print that I dropped the ball on recognizing a pillar in the Bladen County community, and though I never thought I would say this, I’m glad I did because it allowed me to meet Mrs. Jennie McQueen when she came to speak with me in person to sort things out. It allowed me to experience her sunbeam smile and her passion for the job with the Bladen County government which she recently retired from after 44 years.

Marrying her husband, Navy career man Wally McQueen, meant moving around a lot and allowed Jennie the opportunity to experience many different jobs. After completing a business course at Women’s College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, she worked as a legal secretary and freelance court reporter in Beaufort, SC. She has also been Secretary at Camp Lejeune Dependents’ School, Secretary to the Commanding Officer at the Armed Forces Examining and Entrance Station in Beckley, WV, Assistant to the Director of Bladen County Social Services, and then finally began her career in economic development back in 1979 when Wally retired and they moved back home to Elizabethtown. Her love for the work with Bladen County Economic Development kept her there through four different directors, making her the most experienced and knowledgeable member of the department by far. She was even named acting director until Chuck Heustess was hired. The McQueens have 5 children, and have been blessed with 9 grandchildren.

When asked why she stayed at her job for long, she stated that “working with Chuck Heustess was so rewarding because his vision for Bladen County was realistic.” She continues, stating that “he wasn’t sitting around waiting for some big company to drop into Bladen County.”

Instead, Jennie states that “Chuck got busy working with the existing industries and found out what their needs and desires were for the future. He expanded the search for grants which had already allowed us to start a revolving loan fund to help local businesses.”

Next came the creation of a non-profit development corporation, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc., through which industrial buildings could be built and an incubator space for start-up businesses could be created.

Before she knew it, Jennie had reached the age of 82 and spent over 44 years in economic development; 25 of those years were working with Chuck.

Jennie was honored with a surprise retirement party on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery which was attended by numerous friends, co-workers, board members, and all of her children and grandchildren. “The Generations” band entertained at the party and played some of her favorite tunes. The Generations consist of 3 of Jennie’s grandsons and her son-in-law.

In her 44 years in economic development, Jennie left her mark on Bladen through her hard work and all of the wisdom and knowledge she has been able to pass down to past, current, and even future leaders of the county.

This article was written in collaboration with Jennie McQueen’s daughter, Jennie Simmons.