Bladen County was barely established when the Revolutionary War began. Nonetheless, Bladen was not throwing away its shot and offered its men for service toward freedom from the British.
On Sept. 9, 1775, the Provincial Congress authorized the organization of 35 existing county militias, the officers of which were commissioned and appointed by the Provincial Congress.
The Bladen County Regiment of Militia was established almost two months earlier on July 16, 1775, and was active until the end of the war.
The following is a list of known battles and skirmishes in which the Bladen Militia participated:
Moore’s Creek Bridge – Feb. 27, 1776
Fort Moultrie #1 (SC) – June 28, 1776
Briar Creek (GA) – March 3, 1779
Stono Ferry (SC) – June 20, 1779
Siege of Charleston (SC) – March 28-May 12, 1780
Little Lynches Creek (SC) – Aug. 11, 1780
Camden (SC) – Aug. 16, 1780
Shallow Ford – Oct. 14, 170
Bear Swamp (SC) – Oct. 30, 1780
Heron’s Bridge – Jan. 30, 1780
Guildford Courthouse – March 15, 1781
Stewart’s Creek #2 – July 26, 1781
Rockfish Creek – Aug. 2, 1781
Beatti’s Bridge – Aug. 4, 1781
Tory Hole – Aug. 27, 1781
Hood’s Creek – Sept. 1781
Brown Marsh – Sept. 1781
Little Raft Swamp – Sept. 1, 1781
Raft Swamp – Oct. 15, 1781
Evacuation of Wilmington – Nov. 18, 1781