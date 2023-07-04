Bladen County was barely established when the Revolutionary War began. Nonetheless, Bladen was not throwing away its shot and offered its men for service toward freedom from the British.

On Sept. 9, 1775, the Provincial Congress authorized the organization of 35 existing county militias, the officers of which were commissioned and appointed by the Provincial Congress.

The Bladen County Regiment of Militia was established almost two months earlier on July 16, 1775, and was active until the end of the war.

The following is a list of known battles and skirmishes in which the Bladen Militia participated:

Moore’s Creek Bridge – Feb. 27, 1776

Fort Moultrie #1 (SC) – June 28, 1776

Briar Creek (GA) – March 3, 1779

Stono Ferry (SC) – June 20, 1779

Siege of Charleston (SC) – March 28-May 12, 1780

Little Lynches Creek (SC) – Aug. 11, 1780

Camden (SC) – Aug. 16, 1780

Shallow Ford – Oct. 14, 170

Bear Swamp (SC) – Oct. 30, 1780

Heron’s Bridge – Jan. 30, 1780

Guildford Courthouse – March 15, 1781

Stewart’s Creek #2 – July 26, 1781

Rockfish Creek – Aug. 2, 1781

Beatti’s Bridge – Aug. 4, 1781

Tory Hole – Aug. 27, 1781

Hood’s Creek – Sept. 1781

Brown Marsh – Sept. 1781

Little Raft Swamp – Sept. 1, 1781

Raft Swamp – Oct. 15, 1781

Evacuation of Wilmington – Nov. 18, 1781