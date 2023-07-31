If you’re anything like my sister, going to the store is now more stressful than usual. No, not because of inflation, but because school supplies are beginning to line the shelves, reminding parents and kids alike that the new school year is fast approaching.

Although parents usually seem overjoyed at the start of school, the preparation is definitely difficult. Schools want specific supplies for students, and students want specific clothes to wear, an issue I imagine is exacerbated following the removal of the uniform policy.

For Bladen County Schools, classes start back on Aug. 28 which means there is officially less than a month until school bells ring once more. As we move into August, there are multiple ways parents can begin preparing kids for the transition back into more structured days.

First, it is important to begin getting kids into a consistent school-night routine a few weeks before school starts. This will help them get used to going to sleep and waking up earlier which will make getting ready for and paying attention in school much easier on both parent and child.

Also, make sure that your child is getting enough sleep. Set a reasonable bedtime so that they’ll have time to wind down their minds and fall asleep at an appropriate time. Consistent bedtime routines (and routines in general) go a long way in helping your child stay focused throughout the school day.

It is important for kids to eat a healthy breakfast before or at school. As we have all heard, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Students who eat breakfast are more alert and are able to focus on learning rather than thinking about when they will finally get to eat at lunch.

Parents can also help their student prepare for the start of school by writing down important information that they need to know. This helps kids remember details such as their locker combination, the times and locations of their classes, and the names of teachers and/or bus drivers. It also demonstrates to your child how to be organized. I recommend using a wall calendar or planner to mark when assignments are due, when tests will be given, and the date and time of extracurricular practices and rehearsals.

I cannot emphasize how important and helpful it can be to organize and set out what they need the night before. For older kids, have them do this for themselves. When a child or teen doesn’t have to find all of their supplies and clothes in the morning before school, it frees up so much time that can be used on a bit of extra sleep, eating breakfast, or even a bit of pre-school gaming. Put homework and books in their backpacks and place them by the door to ensure they aren’t forgotten in the morning rush.

A few tips for students on being successful in school are to use class time wisely to ensure you don’t have to spend as long on homework, study a little every day to keep your memory sharp and keep information readily accessible in your mind, and create a distraction-free zone that will help you stay focused when you’re trying to be productive.

Most importantly, don’t let a bad grade get you down, and don’t sabotage yourself because of it. Even though it may feel like it, a bad grade or two isn’t the end of the world. Take some time to feel your disappointment and frustration while showing yourself kindness, and then come up with a plan for how you will do better next time. The only time you have truly failed is when you have given up.