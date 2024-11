Observance of Holy Week is scheduled April 14-19 and April 21 for one-half hour nightly at the following churches:

• Sunday: Kitchen Branch Church, 6 p.m.

• Monday: Trinity Church, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday: St. James Church, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday: Piney Grove, 7 p.m.

• Thursday: New Zion Church, 7 p.m.

• April 19: Carvers Creek Church, 7 p.m.

• April 21: Tabernacle Church, 6 a.m.

