TAR HEEL — Beth Car Presbyterian Church celebrated its bicentennial service on May 19. Pastor Johnny Simpson presented the message on “The End of an Era”. Several pieces of music were enjoyed. There was a tremendous turnout of family and friends. The service was followed by a catered luncheon. Food, fellowship, and fun abounded. Beth Car is excited to see where the next 200 years takes us.

