CLARKTON — Women’s Day will be held at White’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday.

There is a morning service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Glenda Lennon bringing the message. All are invited.

On Aug. 26-30, the church will hold revival services each night at 7:30. The Rev. Douglas Mew is the guest speaker.

The church is at 6838 Airport Road, in the Lisbon community near Clarkton.