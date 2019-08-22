Hickory Grove Baptist welcomes Levinson on Sept. 8

BLADENBORO — The Rev. Steve Levinson will be the guest speaker for a One Day Revival and Creation Seminar at Hickory Grove Baptist Church on Sept. 8.

Levinson, a graduate of Liberty University, has been pastor to adults and youth and worked with “at risk” youth in more than 60 schools across five states. He teaches creation and the error of evolution. His presentations include illusions and a fossil collection.

Levinson speaks during the Sunday school hour that starts at 10 a.m., the worship hour at 11 a.m., and again in the evening at 6:30 p.m.

The pastor is Bruce Miller. The church is at 6414 Center Road in Bladenboro.

More information is available by calling 910-863-1506.