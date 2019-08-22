Baldwin Branch MBC names its Woman of the Year

Contributed photo Rita Harrison, who was born in Whiteville and runs her salon business there, was named Woman of the Year at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church has selected Whiteville native Rita Harrison the 2019 Woman of the Year.

The church, in a release said, “Her attributes, not all inclusive are: a true woman of God, very well respected woman who does not meet a stranger, an amazing friend and confidant, remarkable chef, loves shopping and thoroughly enjoys TV talk shows/games.”

She is the mother two sons, two daughters, and has six grandchildren. She is an advocate of healthy living and maintains her health with frequent walks.

She is the owner and operator of Rita’s Personal Touch Beauty Salon, 125 E. Main St. in Whiteville.

