ELIZABETHTOWN — St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church on Aug. 25 marked the 400th year since the first enslaved African-Americans were brought to America.

Dr. Helen Grace McMillon tolled the bell of the church to mark the momentous time in the church’s history. She is the eighth generation of her family born in America, the great-great-granddaughter of Emma who was born into slavery.

The church, in a release, said, “We mourn the the loss of life, we celebrate our brothers and sister in Christ, and continue prayers of healing.”

