* * *

Aug. 30

• Revial, White’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 6838 Airport Road, in the Lisbon community near Clarkton. Rev. Douglas Moss bringing the message. All are invited.

Sept. 1

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Sept. 8

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

• One Day Revival, Creation Seminar, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road in Bladenboro. Speaker: Rev. Steve Levinson. Pastor of the church is Bruce Miller. Information: 910-863-1506.

Oct. 6

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Oct. 13

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Nov. 2

• Power In Word Outreach Ministry is having a Word and Prayer Conference, 10 a.m., Bourbon Barrel Banquet & Conference Room, 101 Wintergreen Drive, Lumberton. Speaker: Sis Wiggins. RSVP to ensure seating accommodations by email to powerinword@aol.com, telephone message or text 843-901-1241.

Nov. 3

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Nov. 10

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Dec. 1

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

Dec. 8

• Power in Word Ministry, 8 a.m. on WBLA-AM 1440 in Elizabethtown, Bible study teaching.

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive, in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.