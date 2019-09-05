Sometimes God will make Himself clear as to what He wants me to do, and I want to argue with Him.

I’ll think, “Are you sure?” and as soon as I hear myself, I realize how stupid it was to question the one voice that will never guide me wrong.

Sometimes I am guided away and I am positive it was God, because it made no sense. The thought would come from a place that didn’t exist within my mind.

For example, the first night Tina and I slept in a car when our home was foreclosed, we came up with an idea of baking cupcakes and selling them from an ice cream truck. The funny thing is, our training consisted of the directions on the back of a Duncan Hines mix.

We followed His word and a few years later, Tina was baking for Emeril Lagasse, Zac Brown, Mike Huckabee, Vern Yip and many others, even baking a cake featured on the Today Show. I’m so happy we listened.

Now, a few years later, I’ve graduated from law school, and was working for a great Christian-owned company when my phone rang. I was offered a job teaching criminal justice at a college in Arkansas. I hesitated to take the job, but I wondered; why did God put this opportunity in front of me?

The next day, I was at a meeting and something horribly inappropriate was said by a supervisor. I confronted the sales manager and he said to, “do my job” and did nothing.

I’ll talk a little more about what happened next week, but I knew immediately why I was offered this job. God didn’t want me to be involved with this warehouse any longer and gave me a way out.

I’ve been an instructor at this college for two weeks now and I love it. Don’t question God, as He will always lead you correctly.

