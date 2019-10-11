BLADENBORO — The 185th anniversary celebration and homcoming at Hickory Grove Baptist Church is Oct. 20.

Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11. A memorial service will be observed during the morning worship service.

Dr. Scott Lewis will bring the morning message.

Lunch will be served in the Family Life Center. The annual business meeting of the Hickory Grove Cemetery is at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Hickory Grove Baptist is at 6414 Center Road in Bladenboro. More information is available by calling 910-863-1506.