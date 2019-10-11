Editor’s note: Submit faith-related events to to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadline is Wednesday at noon.

* * *

Oct. 12

• Power In Prayer Ministry Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The prayer leader is Sis Shelia Caviness-Branyon.

Oct. 13

• Homecoming, Briar Branch Baptist Church, 42 Lula Long Road, about eight miles north Elizabethtown on N.C. 242. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. and dinner on the grounds at noon. Speaker: Rev. Charles Hester. More information: Gail Davis at 910-588-4916 or 910-872-4329. All are invited.

• Anniversary celebration, 11 a.m., Tabernacle Believers Holiness Church, 549 Youngstown Road, Riegelwood. Celebrating Pastor Elder Dr. Pearly Hoskins’ anniversary. Guest speaker: Rev. Carl Smith. Lunch will follow. All are invited.

Oct. 16

• Fall Revival, 7:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. Speaker: Dr. Dennis Williams. All are invited.

Oct. 17

• Fall Revival, 7:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. Speaker: Dr. Dennis Williams. All are invited.

Oct. 18

• Fall Revival, 7:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. Speaker: Dr. Dennis Williams. All are invited.

Oct. 19

Oct. 20

• Homecoming, 185th anniversary celebration, Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road in Bladenboro. Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11. Speaker: Dr. Scott Lewis. Lunch will be served in the Family Life Center. The annual business meeting of the Hickory Grove Cemetery is at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Information: 910-863-1506.

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

• Birthday Rally, 3:30 p.m., Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 851 S. Braddy Plantation Road in Council. Guests will be the Rev. Corey M. Lyons and First Missionary Baptist Church of Elizabethtown. All are invited.

Nov. 2

Nov. 3

• Harvest Day, 11 a.m., Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 851 S. Braddy Plantation Road in Council. Message: Rev. Carl A. Smith. Congregants are encouraged to “dress down.” No afternoon service. All are invited.

Nov. 9

Nov. 16

Nov. 23

Nov. 30

ONGOING

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive, in Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins. Corporate prayer takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15-6:30 a.m.