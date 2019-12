LUMBERTON — “From God, To You!” will be presented by the Kids Place Choir at two services Sunday at Kingdom Place, 2610 E. 5th St. in Lumberton.

The presentations are at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services.

Kingdom Place will feed the homeless, hungry, huring and lonely at Village Station restaurant in Lumberton on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.