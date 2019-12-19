CLARKTON — The Rev. Charlie H. Tatum of Clarkton Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church has been elected to serve as district ministerial director of the Bladen Lakes District.

Tatum is an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Conference.

Tatum began his service to the church in 1979 and has been there since, save for a year pastoring the Myrtle Grove Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. That church is now known as New Beginnings Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church.

Rev. Charlie H. Tatum https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_faith-pentecostal.jpg Rev. Charlie H. Tatum