It’s Christmas time again, and as we all hustle to find the perfect gifts and food for our friends and loved ones, it’s easy to forget what this day is about.

This is the birthday of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with buying a gift for those in your life, if you’re able, but don’t let the commercialized version of Christmas make us forget. As we teach our children about Santa Claus, let’s also teach them about what the holiday signifies.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of Santa, and I love playing along with my grandchildren to see the amazed look of enchantment when they look in the sky for Santa’s sleigh. Occasionally, I find myself believing that I may see that sled flying across the moon.

When they are sitting awake at night, listening for the bells, making sure the cookies are by the tree, and waiting for Jolly Saint Nick to land on the roof, their imagination is running wild.

This creative nature is what helps make our kids grow up to be those unique children of God we want them to be. The longer we believe in Santa Claus, the longer we hold on to our childhood.

In most ways, we’d all be better off keeping that love we had when we were youngsters. Somewhere along the way, we tend to grow into adulthood, and we lose that innocence, acceptance and blind trust that we once had. In Matthew 18:3, we read, “And He said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (NIV)

I guess my point is, keep believing in Santa, but let’s make sure that our kids also know about the birth of Jesus. They’ll figure out at some point that Santa is fictional, but they also need to know that Jesus will always be with them and that He is very real.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rick-Stanfield-2.jpg