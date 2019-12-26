New Year’s musical is Sunday

Bible in church setting vertical bible in church setting inside indoor indoors Merry Christmas xmas holiday holidays celebrating celebration celebrates celebrations celebrate special occasions occasion moment moments tradition traditions traditional custom customs customary joy joyful joyous Christian Christianity catholic Catholics worship worships worshiping worshipping blessing ceremony ceremonies churches religion religions religious faith faiths faithful spirit spiritual spirituality belief believes beliefs believe believing birth birthday Jesus Christ Savior Saviour inspiration inspirational inspiring son God event events share shares sharing bond bonding forgiveness old fashioned poinsettia poinsettias bibles biblical candle candles open stained glass white red book books Old New Testament holy sacred sanctuary word Lord words written VStock -

LUMBERTON — Kingdom Place and its U’turn Youth will present a New Year’s musical on Sunday morning.

“KNEW Year, NEW You!” is at both the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. Kingdom Place is at 2610 E. 5th St. in Lumberton.

