Habitat breakfast is Jan. 16

FAYETTEVILLE — Pastors, ministers and faith community leaders will gather here Jan. 16 for a Pastors’ Breakfast hosted by Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

The meal is at MacPherson Presbyterian Church, 3525 Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. Checking in is at 7:30 a.m., the breakfast and presentation at 8 a.m.

In a release, Anna Chott says, “As a faith-based organization, Habitat for Humanity is committed to working with people from all faith traditions in our community. Our Pastors’ Breakfast is a wonderful opportunity to bring faith leaders together to learn about the various ways they and their congregations can partner with us to address the need for safe, affordable housing in the communities we serve.”

Chott is the director of faith and community relations for Habitat.

Fayetteville Area Habitat leaders will share progress reports from the year, including new homes at Habitat’s Oakridge Estates and completion of critical storm repairs to 28 homes in the region. The release says pastors will also learn details about an Interfaith Build event scheduled for Saturday, April 25, which provides a day of volunteer service for churches at the Oakridge Estates community. Churches participating in the Interfaith Build will have the opportunity to raise funds for the homes constructed as part of the event.

Register by calling 910-483-0952, or emailing anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org. There is no charge.