Stanfield: Douse the negativity in a new relationship

I have spoken and written about the importance of attitude on several occasions. Have you ever noticed that it is impossible for a person with a negative mindset to accomplish goals?

First, if you’ve been around a person with a horrible attitude, you can assume that they most likely don’t have goals set. They typically wander through life blaming others, as well as on the negativity of the circumstances they’ve been handed. It would take a miracle to make folks like this change their train of thought and rise from the gutters of shame.

I believe this happens for a couple of reasons. First, they have not created a relationship with God.

Once this is done, you’ll see an immediate difference in the perception you have of the situation and you will begin to see the miracles He can deliver instead of relying completely upon mortal possibilities.

Secondly, I believe that it is simply an excuse for lack of effort. I did this early in my life by looking for anyone to blame for my circumstances. It gave me an excuse to fail and it allowed me to fail with justification.

The moment I decided to hand control over to God, I was able to take control of my life. I had the answers I needed, and every possible outcome resulted in success. I saw what God could do, and no matter what circumstance in which I found myself, I set an optimistic goal knowing that it could be achieved.

If we find ourselves with health issues that seem to be out of our control and recovery seems remote, we must remember who our Father is.

We must hand our issues to God, but also have real faith in Him knowing that the outcome is nothing less than heavenly.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.

